Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.33-5.50 EPS.

AZPN stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.35. 467,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,381. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Tobam boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

