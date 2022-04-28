Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $7.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

ASMB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.