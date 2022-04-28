Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Down 0.2%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 2,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

IONM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assure in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assure Holdings Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

