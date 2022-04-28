AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $13,286,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AstraZeneca by 252.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

