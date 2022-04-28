Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $37.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

ATRA stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $584.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

