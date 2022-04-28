Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.81

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 124555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 620 to SEK 560 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

