Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.76. 1,290,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,796,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

