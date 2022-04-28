Aurox (URUS) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aurox (URUS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $56.22 or 0.00141788 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aurox has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $29.34 million and $1.62 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00102090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.