Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,696 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.92 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

