Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,386,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,244,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.