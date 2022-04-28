Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BND opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

