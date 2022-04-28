Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 368.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 276.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,721 shares of company stock worth $116,298,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

ABNB opened at $152.23 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of -200.30 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.