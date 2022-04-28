Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

