Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

