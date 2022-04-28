Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

