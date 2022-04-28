Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,801,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

