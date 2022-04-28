Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 695,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,081,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

