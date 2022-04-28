Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,082 shares of company stock valued at $193,907,255 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

