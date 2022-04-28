Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $266,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

