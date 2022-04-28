Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.16 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

