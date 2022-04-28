Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

