Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after purchasing an additional 590,651 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 298,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

