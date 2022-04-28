Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

