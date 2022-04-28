Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

