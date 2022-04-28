Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $223.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

