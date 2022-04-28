Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 228.7% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Austal alerts:

About Austal (Get Rating)

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.