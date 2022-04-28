Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

