Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.92-7.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

