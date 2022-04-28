Auxilium One Day Volume Reaches $59,753.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $117,688.32 and $59,753.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Auxilium

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global

Buying and Selling Auxilium

