AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.38-9.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.40.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.78. 618,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,785. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

