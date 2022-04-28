Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

