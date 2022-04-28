Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

AGR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,594. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

