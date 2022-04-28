Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.850 EPS.

AVY stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.