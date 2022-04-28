Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of AVNT opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Avient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

