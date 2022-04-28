Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

