Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

AVT stock traded up $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Avnet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

