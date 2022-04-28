Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 727,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,929. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after buying an additional 619,122 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 696,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 57,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 397,998 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

