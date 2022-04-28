Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $41.18. Avnet shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 14,385 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Avnet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

