Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 1,756,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.