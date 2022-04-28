Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. 306,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,787. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.