Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) vs. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Head to Head Analysis

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -154.51% -85.46% Moderna 66.06% 140.21% 65.57%

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.69) -0.99 Moderna $18.47 billion 3.08 $12.20 billion $28.29 4.99

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axcella Health and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 1 1 5 0 2.57 Moderna 1 8 6 0 2.33

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 447.62%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $236.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.33%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Axcella Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

