AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

AXS stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. 2,664,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,409. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,458,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.