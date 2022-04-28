AXIS Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.85 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXIS Token has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $699.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

