BABB Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.32 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. BABB has a total market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $183,535.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One BABB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BABB Profile

BABB (BAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

