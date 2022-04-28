Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,593 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

PFE traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 1,867,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,969,748. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $285.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

