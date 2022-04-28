Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

IFF traded up $5.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.20. 35,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 122.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

