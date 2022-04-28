Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.76 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

