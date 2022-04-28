Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

