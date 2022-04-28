Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,856 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,485. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day moving average of $348.86. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

