Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 42,333 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,898,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $18,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 226,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

